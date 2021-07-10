Concern for Akhilesh Yadav says Asaduddin Owaisi will win the Muslims up this time

Asaduddin Owaisi began his three-day UP tour with a press conference in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also targeted Akhilesh Yadav. No party wants Muslims to go ahead, Owaisi alleged. With this, the MP from Hyderabad said that this time the Muslim of Uttar Pradesh will win the election. This statement is being linked to the politics of Owaisi’s Muslim vote bank.

‘No party wants Muslims to make progress’

Attacking Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Owaisi said, “If Akhilesh Yadav had prosecuted Yogi Adityanath during his tenure, the yogis would not have done anything but the truth is that no one wants Muslims to go ahead.” The parties want 1% of Muslims in the country to be their slaves but don’t ask for their share.

‘Years 0 years win everyone, now we win’

This time Owaisi said, ‘We have been winning everyone for 60 years, now we will win Insha Allah. The Muslim of Uttar Pradesh will win. We will keep them victorious for a long time by making them our sons, sometimes by making them our brothers and sometimes by making them our leaders. We are some prisoners. Now we will vote and win. We are allowed in the constitution. Why does one’s stomach ache?

UP has about 19 per cent Muslim voters

Naturally, Owaisi has come to Ayodhya somewhere and played Muslim cards. Akhilesh Yadav cannot take Owaisi’s challenge lightly. Uttar Pradesh has about 19 per cent Muslim votes. Owaisi’s party AIMIM has announced that it will contest 100 of the 403 seats in the state. Akhilesh hopes this time with the help of social engineering from Muslim, Yadav and other OBC castes. But if there is a stain on Muslim votes, the Samajwadi Party is also likely to be hit.

‘Muslims in UP are smart … know where to live’

Former Ayodhya MLA Tej Narayan Pandey alias Pawan Pandey, who was a minister in the Akhilesh Yadav government, has targeted Owaisi. In an interview with NBT Online, he said, ‘His character has been seen in Bihar and West Bengal. The public knows about them. The whole society knows about them. Will be back after the trip. The Muslim of UP is very smart, he knows where we want to live and where we should not live. Mr. Owaisi, please answer how many atrocities the BJP government has committed in four and a half years. People were tortured, imprisoned in fake cases, whose door did they reach? Whose battle did he and his party fight? From whom they visit, they speak the language, everyone knows. ‘

’70 per cent Muslims vote for SP-BSP ‘

Owaisi said the CSDS survey found that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, 70 per cent of Muslims in UP voted for the BSP and SP. More than 50 per cent Hindus voted for BJP. On the first day of the three-day tour, Owaisi has an event at Rudauli, 40 km from Ayodhya. Apart from this, they have a meeting on September 8 in Sultanpur and on September 9 in Barabanki. It has been dubbed the Exploited Deprived Society Convention.

