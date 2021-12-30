Concerned over leaders joining BJP, Congress decided 40 names, AAP announced 8 candidates

The Congress party, which is trying to stop the stampede ahead of the assembly elections in Punjab, has decided the names of candidates for 40 seats. According to the information, the list will be released after the Central Election Committee agrees on the names. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party has also released the sixth list of 8 candidates on Thursday.

Two days ago, the Congress suffered a setback when two party MLAs switched over to the BJP. One of them is Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, the younger brother of senior Congress leader and MP Pratap Singh Bajwa. Ahead of the elections, in an attempt to prevent this stampede in the party, the Congress has finalized the names of candidates for 40 out of 117 seats and these names have been approved by the Screening Committee.

It is said that just before the elections, the party is worried about the MLAs joining the BJP camp and a meeting of the Screening Committee headed by Ajay Maken was held in Delhi on this issue. According to sources, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was present in this meeting. Also, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu was also present in this meeting.

Aam Aadmi Party released its sixth list of 8 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party has so far announced 96 candidates for the assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/C6cZtNjFPz — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 30, 2021

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party released its sixth list of 8 candidates for Punjab Assembly Elections. Aam Aadmi Party has so far announced 96 candidates for the assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Advocate Amarpal Singh as its candidate from Shri Hargobindpur.

AAP has given ticket to Dr. Jasbir Singh from Amritsar West. Jeevanjot Kaur has been declared by the party as its candidate from Amritsar East. Gurdin Singh will be in the fray from Amloh on AAP ticket. Narinder Pal Singh Savna has been fielded by the party from Fazilka. Party has given ticket to Preetpal Sharma from Giddarbaha. Apart from this, the party has fielded Sukhveer Maser Khana from Maud and Mohammad Jameel ur Rehman from Malerkotla.