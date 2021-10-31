Concerns and indices

The Internet has been accepted long ago as a new medium of development. Today it is the basis of development, the engine and the fuel. Therefore, it is assessed from time to time that how we are meeting the inclusive requirements in life and society with this technological potential.

Sweden ranks first among 120 countries in the Inclusive Internet Index-2021. The US and Spain are in second and third place respectively and Burundi is the last country in the 120th position. India is at number 49, whereas a year ago it was at number 52. In this index, India’s neighbors are China 39th, Thailand 49th, Indonesia 66th, Sri Lanka 77th, Myanmar 80th, Bangladesh 82nd, Nepal 83rd and Pakistan 90th.

Significantly, India had more than 687.6 million internet users in 2020, but now it has set a target of reaching one billion internet users by 2025. This index measures how easy, accessible and relevant the Internet is to people in a country. Its purpose is to provide researchers and policy makers with the information with which to ensure beneficial use of the Internet to various sections.

The four Internet-related bases on which different countries have been assessed to finalize this index are accessibility, low cost availability, relevance and readiness. This index has been released by the ‘Communist Intelligence Unit’ (EIU). It is an economic analyst and advisory body which was established in 1946. This institution conducts analytical studies about new forms and forms of planning and development.