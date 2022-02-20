Concerns Growing Among New York’s Ukrainian Community Over Tension With Russia – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Members of New York City’s Ukrainian community are paying close attention to what’s happening back in their homeland.

Many at a popular Ukrainian restaurant in Coney Island are worried about the growing tension with Russia.

One woman told CBS2’s she’s concerned about her family’s safety.

“I’m really worried because I have all my family live there. My mom and my sister live there, and I’m really afraid because I cannot take my sister here. I cannot take her here. I hope … everything will be OK,” Brooklyn resident Olga Aksonova said.

The state department is advising Americans not to travel to the Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action.