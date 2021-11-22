Concerns over candidates of autocratic governments

Human rights groups and Western lawmakers have warned that Interpol’s powerful network of global police officers could fall under the influence of autocratic governments. These concerns have been raised at a time when the global police agency is scheduled to meet in Istanbul this week to elect a new leadership.

Delegates from countries such as China and the United Arab Emirates are vying for top positions at the French-headquartered Interpol. Its general meeting will be held in Turkey on Tuesday. Interpol says it will not allow the institution to be used for political purposes. Critics say drug traffickers, human traffickers, war crimes suspects and alleged extremists will be brought to justice if these candidates win. Instead of bringing them in, their countries will use Interpol’s global reach to nab dissidents and political rivals in exile.

Two candidates in particular have come under fire from critics. Among them is Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Interior Ministry of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who is in the fray for the post of Interpol’s chairman. At the same time, Hu Binchen, an official of China’s Ministry of Public Security, is also in the fray for a vacant position on the Interpol executive committee. Voting is expected on Thursday. The Chairman and Executive Committee of Interpol sets the policy and direction for the institution. Al Raisi is also a member of the Interpol Executive Committee. Al Raisi is accused of torture and has criminal complaints filed against him in five countries, including France.

The MENA Rights Group in a recent report cited human rights violations by the UAE security apparatus for lawyers, journalists and activists. Hu is backed by the Chinese government, which is suspected to have used global police agencies to track down dissidents deported and banish its citizens.

Hiring Hu can be risky for the organization and for him himself. China’s Meng Hongwei was elected chairman of Interpol in 2016, but disappeared two years later on a return trip to China. Hongwei is serving a 13-and-a-half year prison sentence on corruption charges. French human rights lawyer William Burdon said the UAE authorities cannot hide their actions in the name of showing off modernity and progress.