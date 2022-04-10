Conditions of Ukraine and Pakistan: India engaged in balancing diplomatic

In the midst of the Ukraine crisis, the ongoing political upheaval in Pakistan and the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, India has recently been making the center of diplomatic activities. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Deputy National Security Advisor Dalip Singh arrived in Delhi and met important people at the top level. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave time to Lavrov. The statements of these two showed a rise in diplomatic temperature.

On the other hand, India’s neighboring Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba reached Delhi and expressed a soft stand on the issue of border dispute. India sent aid to Sri Lanka. In Maldives, India is openly in favor of the current President. The political crisis of Pakistan will also have an impact at the international level. Imran’s visit to Russia turned out to be a disaster in the context of American relations. Something new can be seen when a new government is formed in Pakistan. Overall, given its business interests with the Indo-Pacific region, the Indian sub-continent and various countries, India appeared to be engaged in a diplomatic balance.

tussle over ukraine crisis

The diplomatic situation that has arisen due to the Ukraine crisis is considered more sensitive. The primary reason for the Russian Foreign Minister’s visit to India was to thank India for India’s impartial stand on the Ukraine issue and to garner Indian support for itself, which has been under pressure in recent times to change its stand on the Russian aggression. Is. This foreign tour was also to show the world that China and India are two powerful countries with Russia in the midst of trying to isolate Russia. Apart from this, Brazil and South Africa have also indicated that their view on Ukraine is not the same as that of Western countries.

Russia and India relations

The trade between India and Russia is about $8 billion. But the biggest dependence is on diplomacy and defense equipment. India meets two-thirds of its defense needs from Russia. Apart from this, whether it is the Kashmir issue at the diplomatic level, Russia has always supported India. Apart from this, despite the pressure of America, the S-400 was signed between India and Russia.

In such a situation, today there is a challenge before India regarding America and Russia. The same challenge has been in front of him with Israel and Iran. But at present India has better relations with both the countries. Similarly, the Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia are in the best position at the moment. Sri Lanka, which was once the influence of China, has also come close to India at the time of economic crisis. India has made a clear policy with Pakistan. In which distances are maintained due to terrorist activities.

India-Pakistan Relations

Relations between India and Pakistan have also not been good regarding the border dispute. However, during the political crisis, Imran Khan said on Friday that he would like to praise India for his foreign policy. His foreign policy has always been independent. However, many foreign affairs experts believe that Pakistan’s relations with India are more likely to remain strained as long as the Pakistani military intervenes in power, regardless of which party is in power. Recently, relations between Pakistan’s military intelligence agency and the Islamic terrorist Taliban have weakened.

There has been some tension in recent days between the Taliban and Pakistan’s military. Imran Khan has been less critical of the Taliban on human rights than most other leaders. Before the no-confidence motion, Imran’s visit to Russia was a disaster in the context of American relations. If a new government is formed in Pakistan, it can help in improving relations to some extent.

America’s language and India

The Russia-Ukraine war has once again divided the world into two factions. Where India has adopted a neutral stand in this matter. On the other hand, China is also with Russia. In view of this, the two largest economies of the world have an inclination towards Russia, which is currently not being embraced by Western countries. In that too, he wants to bring India in his court at any cost.

In this episode, US Deputy NSA Dalip Singh, who reached India, had said that the more influence China makes on Russia, the more it will be unfavorable for India, referring to the unlimited partnership between Moscow and Beijing. Dalip Singh was alerting India on the proposal of Russia, in which it is offering crude oil to India at a cheap rate.

what the experts say

We have good relations with Russia, we get weapons from there. We have to keep in mind that Russia has made statements in support of India that Kashmir is a part of India, but so far America and France have not done so. This fact is important on the issue of Kashmir.

Natwar Singh, Former External Affairs Minister

India’s foreign policy is multidimensional. Our needs are dynamic. For this, India has maintained its strategic autonomy. As far as India’s relations with Russia are concerned, they are not limited to defense relations only. There are deep ties between the two countries. India moves ahead with a balanced policy in view of its interests.