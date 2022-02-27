World

Condoleezza Rice: Putin ‘seems erratic,’ ‘descending into something’ never personally seen before

Former Foreign Secretary Condoleezza Rice said Russian President Vladimir Putin Appears “uncertain” and “lands” on something he has never personally seen before.

“He was always calculating and cold. But it’s different. He seems erratic. There’s a deeper, more confusing rendering of history. It was always a kind of victim of what happened to them, but now it’s back to blame. In Ukraine. Lenin for the foundation of Kiev …, “Rice says”Gadget Clock Sunday.

Rice met with Putin At least a dozen and a half times throughout his career and said he was “coming down to something I have never seen before.”

Matt Schlap doesn't think that Russian President Vladimir Putin would have invaded Ukraine if Trump was in office.

Russian forces have entered Ukraine’s second-largest city as the fourth day of the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Ukraine had agreed to hold talks with Russian officials “without preconditions.”

“We have agreed that the Ukrainian delegation will meet with the Russian delegation on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, without preconditions,” Zelensky announced on his official telegram channel.

Rice said the meeting could signal “more isolated than the Russians can chew.”

“We will see what terms the Russians offer and I am sure they are going to talk. This is a good thing. But if anything, it could show that Vladimir Putin expected an easy victory here. He thought he would do Waltz in the capital, Kiev.” In his own misleading rendering of history, the Ukrainians and the Russians are the same, and he can overthrow this government and even be welcomed as a liberator. And of course, the reality was something completely different, “said Rice.

Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State, and Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, right, during an event hosted by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, California, January 13, 2020, at Stanford University in California. Pompeo is also planning to attend a private dinner today with technology leaders, including Oracle's Larry Ellison, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: John G. Via Mabanglo / EPA / Bloomberg Getty Images

On Sunday, Zelensky announced that he would meet with Russian officials when Putin raised the issue of “nuclear war with special powers” on his nuclear program.

He is threatening now A nuclear increase, “said Rebecca Koffler, a former DIA intelligence officer. He is pushing the conflict into the nuclear domain in order to de-escalate – it is rapidly undermining Kiev’s rule. “

Putin calls for raising nuclear defense status in “special war preparations”

Sunday marks the fourth day of war between Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian forces continue to defend Kiev’s capital until Sunday Russian forces have infiltrated Ukraine The second largest city, Kharkiv, and a natural gas pipeline were reportedly blown up.

At least 64 civilians have been killed since Russia entered Ukraine last week, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Saturday. The office added that the number was probably “too high”.

Thousands of people have been left without electricity or water due to damage to infrastructure, while hundreds of homes have been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN office.

The UN refugee agency estimated on Sunday that 368,000 Ukrainians had fled the country. The number is expected to continue to rise.

