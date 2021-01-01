Conference of Ministers of Tourism to promote tourism in the Northeast, with an emphasis on improving connectivity with all states

Guwahati

The Modi government is very much focused on the development of the North East. To revive tourism in the northeastern states, which have recovered from the Corona’s influence, the central government will hold a two-day conference of northeastern states from today, which will be attended by the northern tourism and culture ministers from the eastern states. The conference will explore the potential of tourism in the northeastern part of the country. On the one hand, the emphasis will be on building tourism infrastructure, its marketing and promotion and development of skills related to tourism, while the government will also focus on better connectivity of the country with all the states. Speaking to media on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Tourism Ajay Bhatt said that all the states would hold discussions among themselves to boost tourism in the Northeast. In the meantime, projects and initiatives aimed at boosting tourism in the region will also be considered. On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence, the Ministry of Culture will discuss the outline of the nectar festival of independence in the Northeast. In addition to discussions on ASI projects in the region, efforts to promote a northeastern culture will also be reviewed.