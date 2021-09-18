Confirm and pay later as customers buy to pay later

Pay-after services may be grayed out due to the length and terms of their products. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau states that they don’t have the same dispute protection that consumers expect from credit card providers, and getting a refund can be more complicated.

And last year, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation temporarily halted the core businesses of the top players and charged them nearly $2 million in fees after concluding that they had structured their products to avoid regulation. was required to be returned. To do business in the state, they must now be licensed lenders, which means they have the ability to repay loans, limit rates and fees, and respond to consumer complaints.

The services also require some self-regulation, users said.

Kimberly Williams, who is fond of multiple services, said she would only give advice to those who are financially sound.

“You can’t use these types of plans and your finances may not be completely in sync with how the plans work and what you can afford,” says Ms Williams, 42, a health care research site. said the manager.

Ms Williams previously worked as a wardrobe stylist and has a side business designing clothes that are manufactured in Lagos, Nigeria. She dedicates a portion of her monthly budget to purchases of clothing that she frequently resells, which makes paying later an attractive option.

As she’s used the services more, they’ve increased her spending power—$10,000 on Affirm, up from $2,000—and earned her perks like free shipping and the option of two extra weeks to make her first payment. went.

“Rewards, benefits, increased availability to spend – it comes on you quickly,” she said. “It becomes more and more attractive.”