Confirm: Vidyut Jamwal-Nandita Mehtani got engaged, Neha Dhupia also sealed

A day ago, a picture of Bollywood actor () and fashion designer () standing in front of the Taj Mahal surfaced. This was followed by news of an affair between the two and his engagement. Now the news of Vidyut and Nandita getting married has been confirmed. The news came when an engagement ring was seen in Nandita’s hand. Our partner Itimes has learned from reliable sources that Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mehtani got married 3 days ago. Now actress () Nehi has confirmed this news. Neha has congratulated Vidyut Jamwal and Nandita Mehtani on social media. After this, the news of their engagement is being confirmed. It is said that Nandita fell in love with Vidyut Jamwal 5 months ago. It is now believed that both can get married soon after marriage. Speaking of Nandita Mehtani, her first marriage was to Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor. The couple later divorced and Sanjay Kapoor married Karisma. After this, Nandita had an affair with actor and model Dino Morea. The two broke up after a long affair. Speaking of Vidyut Jamwal, he had an affair with Mona Singh for two years. The two broke up and Mona married businessman Shyam Gopalan in December 2019. Now let’s see when Nandita and Vidyut Jamwal get married.