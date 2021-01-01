Confirmation that Rashid Khan will play in IPL: Rashid Khan will play in IPL

Two Afghan players Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi play for Sunrisers Hyderabad. During the ongoing political crisis in this country, the question arose as to what would be the future of these players. But now the good news is that both the players will play in the second round of the IPL in the UAE despite all the difficult conditions.Sunrisers Hyderabad Chief Executive Officer K. Shanmugam has confirmed the availability of these two players for the rest of the tournament. It is set to begin next month. “We haven’t talked about the current situation, but they are available for the rest of the competition,” Shanmugam told ANI.

In addition, the head of the franchise also informed when the team will leave for the UAE. We will leave on August 31 at the end of this month, ”he said. Speaking of Rashid Khan, he is currently playing in the Hundred Tournament with Trend Rockets. The leg-spinner had earlier appealed to world leaders not to leave Afghanistan alone in this difficult situation.

Kevin Peterson confirmed that the young man is very concerned about the situation. Rashid Khan is currently in England. He mentioned this in a conversation with Peterson on the border.

Peterson said on Sky Sports, ‘There’s a lot going on at home. We had a long conversation at the border, he is very worried. He is unable to get his family out of Afghanistan. A lot is happening with him. Peterson praised his commitment to the game despite all the difficulties.

