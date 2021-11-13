Conflict of queens in princely families will bring new results in Amethi assembly elections

In UP, all the parties and leaders have joined the electoral fold. Amethi is no exception. Here the celebrities associated with the princely state have been in politics for seventy years and have become ministers in the state and central governments along with 9 times MLA and 5 time MP since 1952 by joining different parties.

Raja Ranjay Singh of Amethi princely state was elected as an independent MLA in the first election of 1952. After this he became MLA from Jana Sangh in 1969 and Congress for the third time in 1974. Meanwhile, from 1962 to 1967, he was a Congress MP from Amethi. Raja Ranjay Singh never lost an election. But his son Dr Sanjay Singh and daughter-in-law Dr Amita Singh have tasted electoral defeat.

To carry forward the political legacy of Raja Ranjay Singh, Dr. Sanjay Singh went into politics with Sanjay Gandhi in 1977. Sanjay Gandhi lost the 1977 Lok Sabha election from Amethi. After this, in the 1980 Lok Sabha elections, Sanjay Gandhi was elected MP from Amethi for the first and last time. In the same period, Dr. Sanjay Singh was elected MLA for the first time from Amethi.

Singh got 1.21 lakh votes in the first assembly election. After this, he became an MLA in 1985, but in the evening of voting in the 1989 assembly elections, Sanjay Singh was attacked with bullets. He went to London for treatment. After the counting of votes, Haricharan Yadav of Congress was declared elected MLA.

Sanjay Singh was sent to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh by Janata Dal in 1990. After this he became the Union Minister of Communications in the government of Chandrashekhar Singh. In 1998, he was elected from Amethi on a BJP ticket and in 2009 from Sultanpur, Congress. After this, in 2014, he became a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam from Congress. But a year before the completion of the term of Rajya Sabha, he left the Congress and joined the BJP.

Sanjay Singh’s wife Dr Amita Singh became MLA thrice between 2002 and 2012. Before becoming an MLA, she was also the District Panchayat President of BJP from Sultanpur. She was elected MLA from BJP for the first time in 2002. She became an MLA for the second time from Congress in the 2004 assembly by-elections and for the third time in 2007. In 2012, she lost to Gayatri Prajapati of SP.

In 2017 also Amita Singh tried from Amethi, but BJP’s Garima Singh was killed. Then Amita Singh was in the fray on a Congress ticket and was at number four (see table above). She is in BJP and is once again getting ready for the 2022 election season. But, it remains to be seen whether BJP will give him a ticket and if given, the people of Amethi will show trust in him? This will be known only in the coming time.