The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s state mining company was fired on Friday after he was accused of missing billions of dollars in revenue, a move aimed at fighting corruption as the country becomes increasingly important in the global clean energy revolution, officials said.

Felix Tsichekedi, the Congolese president who replaced Albert Yuma Millimbi, the company’s chairman since 2010, was replaced by The New York Times a few days later after the New York Times published an article exposing new allegations against Mr Yuma.

The government agency, known as Gécamines, controls the production of metals such as cobalt and copper, important resources for the expansion of electric vehicles and other renewable devices. Without his presidency, Mr Yumala would no longer have a significant role to play in partnering with international companies on major mining deals.

“It is difficult to underestimate the importance of this development – it is a significant step in the fight against corruption in the Congo,” said Peter Pham, who served as a senior Central African official at the US State Department until January. “Albert Yuma and the mining sector stand at the crossroads of the country’s natural resources, political and economic power.”