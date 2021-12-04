Congo Ousts Mining Leader in a Cloud of Corruption Claims
The president of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s state mining company was fired on Friday after he was accused of missing billions of dollars in revenue, a move aimed at fighting corruption as the country becomes increasingly important in the global clean energy revolution, officials said.
Felix Tsichekedi, the Congolese president who replaced Albert Yuma Millimbi, the company’s chairman since 2010, was replaced by The New York Times a few days later after the New York Times published an article exposing new allegations against Mr Yuma.
The government agency, known as Gécamines, controls the production of metals such as cobalt and copper, important resources for the expansion of electric vehicles and other renewable devices. Without his presidency, Mr Yumala would no longer have a significant role to play in partnering with international companies on major mining deals.
“It is difficult to underestimate the importance of this development – it is a significant step in the fight against corruption in the Congo,” said Peter Pham, who served as a senior Central African official at the US State Department until January. “Albert Yuma and the mining sector stand at the crossroads of the country’s natural resources, political and economic power.”
At least for now, Mr Yuma will maintain his role in overseeing small-scale and informal mining reforms in the Congo, an industry executive said. His plans include buying cobalt from informal miners, also known as artisan miners, and regulating prices. In contrast to industrial operations, cobalt produced by artisan mining is about 30 percent of the country’s production.
He has also announced plans to increase security at the site. Such mining-related child labor and the recurring injuries and deaths have attracted international attention, alienated new US investors, and discouraged some automakers from buying cobalt from the Congo.
The country is responsible for two-thirds of the world’s cobalt and is also a major copper producer. Although prices have skyrocketed in recent years, Gécamines has been criticized during Mr Yuma’s tenure for signing agreements with foreign mining companies with Chinese government-backed organizations. This arrangement effectively transformed the country’s extraordinary mineral wealth into a source of profit for foreigners.
Top State Department officials have called on the Biden administration to impose sanctions on Mr Yuma, who has told the Times that his own calculations have diverted $ 8.8 billion in mining revenue over the past few years.
He was independently barred from entering the United States in 2018 and has since hired a team of lobbyists and lawyers in Washington to try to circumvent any restrictions that could freeze money in international banks.
Mr Yuma, a longtime power broker in the Congo and one of the richest businessmen in the country, did not respond to a request for comment Friday. But in a series of interviews with the Times in recent months, he has been widely accused of trying to undermine Congo’s sovereignty.
In a document he provided in October, he described the allegations as “actual smear campaigns”, saying his critics wanted to “tarnish his image and undermine its key role on the country’s side through reforms in mining policy.”
For decades, Gécamines has been one of Congo’s largest sources of revenue, controlling the concessions offered to large international mining companies and collecting royalties from them. Last year, the firm generated 324 million.
Mr Yuma was appointed by the country’s former president, Joseph Kabila, to his presidency, which US officials believe is aimed at diverting the agency’s funds to political ends. Worked closely with Mr. Yuma to enrich Kabila’s family.
He was re-appointed as President in 2019 after Mr. Shisekedi took office. That year, while Mr Yuma was under consideration to serve as Congo’s prime minister, the United States opposed him because he planned to act as Mr Kabila’s proxy, State Department officials told the Times.
Mr. Yuma will now be replaced by Caputo Kalubi Alphonse, who was nominated by Mr. Tshisekedi to the governing council of Gécamines three years ago. As a sign of Gécamines’ important role in the Congo, Shri. A spokesman for Tshisekedi announced the new appointment on national television on Friday.
In 2019, Shri. Leon Mwine, appointed by Tshisekedi, said he wanted to prove to the world that the agency could change course.
“Values - such as honesty and transparency and integrity – are the core values we need to be competitive in the international marketplace,” said Mr Mwain.
