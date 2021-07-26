Congratulations! It’s a Start-Up. – The New York Times

Sid Singh, 36, recently joked with a friend who everyone he knew seemed to be having their third baby as he brought something completely different to the world. He had just quit his job as a consultant to found a financial coaching company. He realized he could have a baby shower for his new business.

“It’s a big change for someone in their 30s to quit their job and start their life over again,” said Mr. Singh, who lives in Brooklyn. “It’s probably one of the most important things you can do.”

In November, long before he had any investors, a PR budget, or a flow of clients for the company he called Ready.Steady.Money, Mr. Singh gathered around 30 friends at a downtown Italian restaurant. air in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn. Over a pizza and a beer, he explained his vision and asked for help. The event went so well that he hosted yet another rooftop shower in Williamsburg in April, complete with gold dollar balloons and plenty of toast on rosé bottles.

“Some of my friends were like ‘Send me your deck’ or ‘I know some people who would be great for this,'” he said. “I also had about 15 friends who signed up for the program.