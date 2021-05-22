Congratulations! Shreya Ghoshal blessed with a baby boy





Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya have grow to be mother and father to a baby boy. That is the couple’s first youngster. She made the information official on her social media deal with. Shreya Ghoshal wrote, “God has blessed us with a valuable baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion by no means felt earlier than. @shiladitya and I alongside with our households are completely overjoyed. Thanks to your numerous blessings for our little bundle of pleasure.” She stored followers up to date all through her being pregnant journey sharing particulars of her baby bathe and so forth. Right here we have now one other celeb baby born within the lockdown. Additionally Learn – Shravan Rathod of Nadeem-Shravan fame passes away on account of COVID-19; Pritam, Salim Service provider, Shreya Ghoshal mourn his demise

Congratulations have come pouring in for the actress. Shekhar Ravjiani, Shivam Mahadevan, Sophie Choudry, Anusha Mani and others congratulated the brand new mother and father on the town. The singer is 36. She made her being pregnant announcement within the month of March. She shared a pic the place she was cradling her baby bump. Shreya Ghoshal captioned it, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its method! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this information with you all. Want all of your love and blessings as we put together ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.” The 2 acquired married in 2015 after courting for a decade. Additionally Learn – Shreya Ghoshal’s digital baby bathe celebration; a take a look at the within enjoyable pics

Shreya Ghoshal has sung a music within the upcoming internet collection, Damaged However Lovely 3 that stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. She is greatest recognized for songs like Bairi Piya from Devdas, Ghar Extra Pardesiya from Kalank and Deewani Mastani from Devdas. Shreya Ghoshal acquired a cute want from Vishal Dadlani who stated that Guplu 2.0 has come. He stated that she is a night time owl and at last she can have a motive to remain awake at night time. GadgetClock extends its congratulations to the couple! Additionally Learn – Joyful birthday Shreya Ghoshal: When the Ghoomar singer REVEALED how childhood sweetheart Shiladitya proposed to her in Goa

