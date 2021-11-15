Congress and commission are two sides of a coin, users said on JP Nadda’s taunt – hand over Rafale deal to JPC, BJP’s truth will come out

When BJP National President JP Nadda reached Uttarakhand on his two-day visit, he attacked the Congress. He said that Congress and Commission are two sides of the same coin. However, his words rained down on social media and along with the BJP, Nadda was fiercely told false things.

In the ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ organized in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, he said that where there is Congress there is commission and where there is NDA, where there is BJP there is mission. He said that today I have come to such a heroic land where brave sons have dedicated themselves in all battles. I bow to those martyrs. I call it Veer Bhoomi. Today about 1 lakh 15 thousand soldiers of Uttarakhand are employed in the Indian Army. He said that from 1972-2014, the military brothers were tricked. Not one of them was heard. Their martyrdom and patriotism were ridiculed, it is the contribution of Congress.

On the other hand, a user on social media took a jibe at Nadda and said that the Rafale deal should be handed over to JPC, the truth of BJP will come out. He said that there was a lot of commission lost in the deal and the government was trying to pressurize the Congress. One user wrote – There is a lot of migration in Uttarakhand, will not say anything about this migration because votes will not be available. Shiv Pratap Maurya wrote – The electoral frogs have come out to make a turmoil. Sheikh Javed wrote – Who is even talking about the commission, who has sold the country for 50%.

Congress & commission are two sides of the same coin. Wherever there is Congress, there is commission. Where there are NDA and BJP, there is a mission: BJP President JP Nadda at ‘Shaheed Samman Yatra’ in Chamoli pic.twitter.com/9Y37gyUyLo — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

Why doesn’t the BJP govt go for a JPC probe in Rafael deal? It’ll get clear who takes commission. — Rakesh Thind (@RakeshThind) November 15, 2021

Commission ki baat bhi kon kar rhe hai jinho ne desh hi full 50% sale par bech diya hai… — Shaiخh aved (@Squirrel1098) November 15, 2021

One user wrote – BJP government is deliberately creating security for itself by tarnishing the reputation of the country. The tenure of heads of agencies like ED, CBI is being extended so that the truth of Rafale does not come out. This means that the Modi government is getting the power through ordinances to extend the term of the incumbent for five years by one year each. Its purpose is to control the institutions.

One person took a jibe and said that I don’t know when BJP will back away from Sabsa Saath Sabka Vikas Mission. It was tweeted from the handle of Bhishma – You people are also not less. One said that if you show people, you are as if the milk is washed, but if you see the work, then it does not seem that there is anything different from the Congress. One wrote that they are imposing arbitrary decisions considering the country as their fiefdom. But they do not know that if the mood of the public turns, then they themselves will be seen on the road.