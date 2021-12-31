congress and its leader don’t care about the public keep fighting amongst themselves, says arvind kejriwal, users react

Aam Aadmi Party is throwing full force for the assembly elections to be held in Punjab. Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal reached Patiala on Friday. He took out a peace march in Patiala city. During this, when Arvind Kejriwal targeted the Punjab Congress regarding the internal discord, people on social media started reminding Kejriwal of the deteriorating condition in Delhi due to Corona.

In Patiala, Arvind Kejriwal targeted the Congress and said, “The situation in Punjab is getting worse once again. This party (Congress) and its leaders will ruin Punjab. I have never seen such a weak government. They don’t care about the public and they keep fighting amongst themselves. Only ‘Aam Aadmi Party’ can save this state.”

On this statement of Kejriwal, people on social media reminded him of the deteriorating situation due to the increasing cases of corona in Delhi. A user named (@Gitika0926) said, “First take care of Delhi from Corona.” (@miglani_karan) said, “Where is your mask? In Delhi, the lone person in his car should also wear a mask and you should not wear a mask in the rally also.

Delhi Barbad kar di AAP ne. Punjab ki baari hai. — Sanjay Ghai (@sanjayghai) December 31, 2021

At the same time, (@sanjayghai) expressed his displeasure and said, “AAP has ruined Delhi, now it is Punjab’s turn.” A user named Dilip Ganatra said, “If AAP government comes to power, the situation will get worse, people should not commit the mistake that Delhi has done.”

Earlier, during Shanti Yatra in Patiala, Delhi CM said that every time some forces try to spoil the atmosphere of elections but the people of Punjab want peace and tranquility. He said that Chandigarh’s municipal elections will have an impact on the whole of Punjab. It is being discussed all over Punjab that Aam Aadmi Party has won in Chandigarh. On the other hand, on the recent incidents of sacrilege in Amritsar and bomb blast in Ludhiana, people of Aam Aadmi Party say that, before the Punjab Assembly elections, an attempt is being made to spoil the atmosphere somewhere.