Congress broke ties with Lalu Yadav’s party, announced to fight alone on 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2024

The party has announced to fight alone in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. Bihar Congress in-charge Bhakta Charan Das said that the RJD did not maintain the alliance relationship. We are fighting for our victory by-polls in both the seats.

Sources say that there was a tussle between Congress and RJD over seat-sharing in the by-elections being held in Kusheshwar place and Tarapur assembly seats. The Congress had alleged that without its consent, RJD fielded its candidates in both the seats. After this the Congress also fielded its candidates in both the seats. However, talks continued during this time. It seemed that the dispute would be resolved.

But now the candidates of both the allies of the Grand Alliance are facing each other. Recently, Congress’s Bihar in-charge Bhakta Charan Das had accused RJD of colluding with BJP. RJD spokesperson and MP Manoj Jha retaliated and said that Bhakt Charandas does not understand Bihar. Since then, the tussle between the two has escalated, the culmination of which today came in the form of an announcement to break the alliance.

However, the possibility of this breakdown in the political circles was already being feared. But there were speculations that the matter would be resolved at the level of Sonia Lalu. In such a situation, this Congress high command is being considered a big blow to Sonia Gandhi’s RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Congress and RJD have been together in Bihar for almost decades. Many times their paths parted but again both became one.

The announcement of breaking the alliance by the Congress has come at a time when Kanhaiya Kumar has held hands. Pappu Yadav is also taking steps towards Congress. Both Kanhaiya and Pappu do not like Lalu. On the other hand, on the announcement of Congress to break the alliance, RJD state president Jagdanand Singh said that RJD is still a part of the grand alliance. He said that 2024 is still far away.