Congress could not survive without family, BJP leader taunted, RJD leader asked the name of Modi’s alternative

During a TV debate, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari targeted the BJP and PM Modi fiercely. During this, the RJD leader also accused the BJP government of being immersed in arrogance.

There was a meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Saturday, where President Sonia Gandhi tried to give a clear message to the disgruntled leaders. BJP and RJD spokespersons came face to face in a TV debate about this.

BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said in Aaj Tak TV show that Congress cannot survive without family. When Anchor Saeed Ansari asked a question to the BJP leader about the condition of the Congress, he said that the family is strong in the Congress, without them the Congress party cannot be imagined.

Told Zafar – People have stopped believing in Congress. That’s why the Congress has become weak. You keep abusing BJP, we have won trust and are serving the people”. Targeting Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet, the BJP leader said that you are doing evil to BJP, it would have been better if you had told about yourself.

After this, when the anchor asked RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari a question about the Congress, the RJD leader targeted the BJP fiercely. RJD spokesperson said- Look, the party which has ruled the country for the longest time, and today under whose leadership the BJP is in power for five seven years…the way their ego is on the seventh sky, the way they are above the Congress comment. despise the opposition. make jokes. This will not be considered good for democracy.

BJP is taking the country to the abyss in the arrogance of power: @mtiwaryrjd1#attack | Sayeed Ansari pic.twitter.com/wdCXoNad5J — AajTak (@aajtak) October 16, 2021

The RJD leader further said that only the BJP spokesperson should tell which other name is there other than Modi as the Prime Minister, tell the same two names. So the way Modi ji bypassed all his elders, he came. By bypassing the Rajnath Singh who had proposed Modi’s name, he made Amit Shah the Home Minister. This is the culture of BJP. They praise themselves, pat their backs, hide their failures. They care more about the other party.

Let us inform that in the Congress Working Committee meeting held on Saturday, Sonia Gandhi, while giving a blunt reply to all the leaders of ‘G23’ including Kapil Sibal, said that she is the full-time president of the party. They don’t need to take recourse to the media for doing Mann Ki Baat.