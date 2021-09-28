Trending

Congress crisis in Punjab: Fourth blow to Congress in Punjab, Razia Sultana and Pargat Singh resign in support of Sidhu

5 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Congress crisis in Punjab: Fourth blow to Congress in Punjab, Razia Sultana and Pargat Singh resign in support of Sidhu
Written by admin
Congress crisis in Punjab: Fourth blow to Congress in Punjab, Razia Sultana and Pargat Singh resign in support of Sidhu

Congress crisis in Punjab: Fourth blow to Congress in Punjab, Razia Sultana and Pargat Singh resign in support of Sidhu

The resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the president of the Punjab unit of the Congress on Tuesday created a new crisis in the party just months before the state assembly elections. Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana also resigned in support of Sidhu.

#Congress #crisis #Punjab #Fourth #blow #Congress #Punjab #Razia #Sultana #Pargat #Singh #resign #support #Sidhu

READ Also  Bihar News Nalanda woman sensational: Husband says against her doctor that he asks her to have sex with his friend

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment