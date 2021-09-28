Congress crisis in Punjab: Fourth blow to Congress in Punjab, Razia Sultana and Pargat Singh resign in support of Sidhu
#Congress #crisis #Punjab #Fourth #blow #Congress #Punjab #Razia #Sultana #Pargat #Singh #resign #support #Sidhu
Congress crisis in Punjab: Fourth blow to Congress in Punjab, Razia Sultana and Pargat Singh resign in support of Sidhu
#Congress #crisis #Punjab #Fourth #blow #Congress #Punjab #Razia #Sultana #Pargat #Singh #resign #support #Sidhu
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.