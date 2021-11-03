Congress defeated the divided BJP due to good strategy and Gehlot’s confidence.-

In the 2013 elections, the Congress had reached the abyss. It had only 21 MLAs in the assembly, but in the 2018 elections, the party formed the government and retained the tempo. The special thing is that even in the elections held during the BJP rule, the Congress had been winning. But BJP is nowhere to be seen under Congress rule. Gehlot’s self-confidence and good strategy are the factors behind this.

During the last one month, when Ashok Gehlot expressed confidence on more than one occasion that the Congress is going to wave again in the 2023 elections, people were surprised. In a province where the government is changing every five years in the last two decades, it is natural to cast doubts on such confidence, but the Congress has finally shown how to win the battle with a good strategy. The bypoll results in two assembly seats are proving to be a nightmare for the BJP. The party not only lost one seat in these elections, it slipped to the fourth position in Vallabhnagar seat.

Congress won the Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariyavad (Pratapgarh) assembly seats with a huge margin. BJP came third in Dhariavad seat. Nagaraj Meena of Congress won here. BJP’s Khet Singh also lagged behind the Independent. Congress has snatched this seat from BJP. In the 2018 assembly elections, Dhariawad seat was won by Gautam Lal Meena of BJP. He died due to Corona. Kanhaiya Meena, son of the late Gautam Lal Meena, filed his nomination as an independent candidate after the party did not field him, although the party later convinced him to withdraw his nomination, but his fielding caused damage. Was.

BJP candidate Himmat Singh Jhala came fourth in Vallabhnagar. Congress’s Preeti Singh Shaktawat won from here. Former BJP MLA and Janata Sena chief Randhir Singh Bhinder, who contested as an independent, fared better than the saffron party’s candidate. Congress not only won the seat but also widened the margin of victory. Congress candidate Gajendra Shaktawat won the 2018 assembly elections by only 3719 votes, but now his wife Preeti Shaktawat has won by more than 20 thousand votes. Now the seats of Congress has increased from 106 to 108 in the 200-seat assembly. BJP has 71 seats. Ralopa has three MLAs, CPI(M) and Tribal Party have two MLAs each. 13 MLAs are independents.

BJP state president Satish Poonia described the party’s defeat in the assembly by-elections as natural and circumstantial. Poonia tweeted that by avoiding criticism and moving forward with lessons and lessons. But if the experts are to be believed, the biggest reason for the defeat of the BJP is the split of the party. Due to Vasundhara Raje’s tussle with Satish Poonia, the morale of the workers is reaching the abyss. The strategy made by the party is also beyond comprehension. When the matter deteriorated due to non-distribution of tickets to the family members of the deceased MLAs, the tussle added to it.

