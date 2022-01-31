congress deployed more than 300 people in punjab election 2022 for real time inputs

Punjab Election: Regarding the Punjab Assembly elections, the central leadership of the Congress has also engaged its people there, so that the right feedback can be received.

The Congress high command is keeping a close watch on the Punjab elections. In view of factionalism in the party, Congress has engaged more than 300 people in the state. These people are sending real time feedback to the central leadership. At the same time, Congress is taking the help of two survey agencies for the CM face.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi, who had visited Punjab, had announced that the party would soon announce the CM face on the demand of the workers in the state. State President Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi were both present with Rahul at the time of this announcement. While Channi is the natural candidate for the post of CM in Punjab, Navjot Singh Sidhu has been continuously showing himself as the CM face. There is also factionalism regarding this.

Perhaps this is the reason why the Congress leadership itself is keeping an eye on Punjab. Because Rahul Gandhi would not like this state to come out of his hands. However, there is speculation about the CM face that the Congress high command will make Channi the CM face. This is the reason Channi has been fielded to contest from two seats.

However, the Congress still seems to be taking feedback. Sources said 70 people have been deployed by the data analytics department to take real-time feedback on the party’s prospects in Punjab. The social media department of the Congress has deployed around 250 people in Punjab to take inputs from the public. In addition, at least two external agencies are conducting surveys to find out the preferred CM candidate. Sources claimed that the opinion of party functionaries is being taken at the block level as well.

However, between CM Channi and Sidhu, who the Congress field for the CM face, as well as whoever rejects the name, it will also be interesting to see how it will celebrate. Let us inform that in Punjab, the votes will be cast on February 20 and the result will be declared on March 10.