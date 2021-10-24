Congress discord in Chhattisgarh reached a ruckus, TS Singh Deo and Bhupesh Baghel supporters clashed while giving speech on stage

There is discord within the Chhattisgarh Congress. A live view of this was seen in a conference in Jashpur on Sunday, where the supporters of TS Singh Deo and CM Bhupesh Baghel clashed on the stage itself and there was a fierce scuffle between the two sides.

The turmoil in the Punjab Congress was not over yet and now the clouds of discord are hovering in the Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan Congress also. In both the states, there is a struggle within the party over the battle for the chair.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Local Congress leaders & workers enter into a brawl at party workers conference in Jashpur after party’s ex-dist pres Pawan Agarwal was pushed away from podium & stopped from speaking. He had started speaking on Min TS Singh Deo when the incident took place pic.twitter.com/7joKTUlYgE — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2021

In fact, a convention of Congress workers was going on in Jashpur of the state. Supporters of TS Singh Deo and CM Bhupesh Baghel faction were present here and former Congress District President Pawan Agarwal was addressing the workers.

But as soon as he started talking about Minister TS Singh Deo, some activists reached the stage and pushed Pawan Aggarwal away from the stage.

However, later Congress leader Pawan Aggarwal told the media that TS Singh Deo waited 2.5 years to become the CM, now Bhupesh Baghel should leave the chair for him. When there was no Congress government here, Dev and Baghel worked together. It has been possible because of him that the Congress came to the government. While I was saying this, the people of Kunkuri MLA attacked me.

The video of this incident is becoming increasingly viral, in which Congress workers can be seen thrashing Pawan Agarwal. It can be seen in the video that Pawan Aggarwal was giving a speech on the stage when a man comes up to him and pushes him. After this, workers from all sides climb on the stage and a situation like ruckus arises. According to the information received, during this time there was also misbehavior with Congress leader Pawan Agarwal.

Let us tell you that in Chhattisgarh, there is a tussle between Singhdev and Baghel over the post of CM for two and a half years. Singhdev supporters have gone to Delhi many times, but no solution has been found.