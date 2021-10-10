Congress encourages leftist historians: Congress encourages leftist historians, Vikram Sampath makes loud proclamations, historian and writer Vikram Sampath says India needs to get its history back from Delhi: True

Well known historian Vikram Sampath has slammed the Congress. Sampath, in the presence of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, launched a scathing attack on the country’s oldest party. He said the party encouraged the left to write heroic stories of the attackers. He wrote Indian history in a very twisted way. It does not present the correct picture.

The occasion was the India Today Conclave. Here Shashi Tharoor was also present on the same stage along with Sampat. When Sampath was asked whether Indians identify themselves with the Constitution or with religion, he gave a detailed answer. Before answering, he made it clear that he was presenting his point of view as a historian, not from a political point of view.

Englishness in consideration

Sampat said that we have definitely become politically independent. But, our thinking could not get out of the colonial era. English education has dominated the entire education system. The role of education is to create multilingualism. The imprint of this English is also seen on our thoughts. This is the approach to writing history.

Sampat said that when children understand history, it seems that they are related to the history of any other country. Nationalist historians found a place even during the worst period of British rule. These include Jadunath Sarkar, RC Majumdar, Radha Kumud Mukherjee, VK Rajwade, CV Vaidya.

Congress gave place to leftist historians

However, unfortunately after independence, the Congress inadvertently handed over the seat to leftist historians, Sampath said. History is a subject that requires many perspectives and perspectives. It is another matter that in India it remained in the hands of leftist historians. It played a major role in the history of India. Many mistakes were made.

He said that from the point of view of the left, the story of India seems to be the story of aggressors. As a child begins to read this, a large list of attackers appears in front of him. Sometimes it feels like we are a country of defeat. So the truth is that we have won many wars. We have also bravely resisted external aggressors. But, it was written lightly.

History of India centered on Delhi

He said India’s history seems to be Delhi-centric. There is not much mention of Pallava, Vijayanagar dynasty or Chola, Travancore and Rashtrakuta. India needs to retell its history from Delhi. It cannot be Delhi-centric.

The writing of medieval history has turned its back on accepting many bad aspects. The true picture is not presented, especially of Muslim invaders. Sampath quoted an American historian as saying that the Islamic invasion of India was the bloodiest in human history. Sampath asked if it should be mentioned in our history books.

He said there were fears that this would affect the country’s sovereignty. But, truth must be shown as truth. History provides a way to go back in time and experience. It also tells him to move on. However, this has not been done.