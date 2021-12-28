Congress Flag Fall Down In Sonia Gandhi Hand While Unfurl Sushant Sinha And Social Media User Comment On It Mentioning PM Modi

A program was organized at the party headquarters in Delhi on the 137th foundation day of the Congress. During this, Congress President Sonia Gandhi hoisted the flag, but during the flag hoisting, the flag of the Congress party slipped and fell directly into the hands of the Congress President. The video related to this is also becoming fiercely viral on social media, on which from journalist Sushant Sinha to common social media users are also commenting a lot, as well as attacking the Congress fiercely.

Journalist Sushant Sinha shared the video of Congress Foundation Day celebrations on his Twitter handle along with a laughing emoji. On the other hand, a social media user named Durgesh Sahu targeted the Congress over the video and wrote, “The flag is not safe, let’s handle the country.”

A user named Nirva Singh Rathod took a jibe at this video of the Congress party and wrote, “The spinning wheel is also saying that forgive me. Forgive me, kindly.” Referring to PM Modi, a user wrote, “Modi ji has a hand, don’t say it.” A user named V Bharadwaj took a jibe at the video and wrote, “Congress is not even taking care of its flag. At least don’t drop the flag.”

A user named Tushar took a jibe at the Congress video and wrote, “No Congress flag, Congress itself has fallen.” Apart from this, a user named Brijendra Kumar replied to journalist Sushant Sinha, referring to the BJP and wrote, “BJP hoisted the national flag upside down, remember the name or tell.”

A user named Agarwal took a dig at the Congress video and wrote, “Now even the flag is saying that I can’t stay with you anymore, it shows that Congress is about to end in India.” A user named Ramveer Singh wrote, “Some people are thinking of Congress as India and calling the Congress flag as the flag of India.”