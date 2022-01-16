Congress gave ticket to actress Archana Gautam from Hastinapur seat of Meerut, has been ‘Miss Bikini’; seen in these films

Congress has given ticket to Archana Gautam, who has labored in the movie Nice Grand Masti, from Hastinapur meeting seat in Meerut.

Congress Nationwide Common Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has launched the checklist of 125 candidates on Thursday. This time Bollywood glamor has began in the celebration. The title of Bollywood actress can be included in the checklist. Archana Gautam, who has labored in the movie Nice Grand Masti, has been given ticket from Hastinapur meeting seat in Meerut.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made the actress a component of the celebration in November 2021. Now she’s going to enter the electoral battle discipline from Meerut. It’s being instructed that Archana Gautam was so impressed by Priyanka Vadra’s Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon that she determined to be a part of politics. Archana could be very energetic on social media. His fan following on Instagram can be greater than 7 lakhs.

Who’s Archana Gautam? The actress hails from Meerut, she has a level in journalism from IIIMT. Archana first made a reputation in the modeling world and in the 12 months 2014 she grew to become Miss Uttar Pradesh.

Archana made her debut in the 12 months 2015 with the movie Nice Grand Masti. He was seen in a daring avatar in the movie. Together with this, she has additionally labored in Tamil films. Aside from this, she has unfold her magnificence in many small characters. She can be known as Sunny Leone of South Business.

Miss Bikini India in the 12 months 2018: Recognized for her daring fashion, Archana gained titles like Miss Bikini India, Miss Cuomo India and Miss Expertise in the 12 months 2018.

Until now 7 girls obtained tickets: Allow us to let you know that the Congress celebration has fielded 7 girls from western Uttar Pradesh. By which, together with Archana Gautam, Babita Gurjar from Kithor, Henrita Rajeev Singh from Nagina, Pankhuri Pathak from Noida, Nida Ahmed from Sambhal, Meenakshi Singh from Nahtaur and Abha Chaudhary from Garhmukteshwar.

40 p.c share of girls: Notably, this isn’t the primary time that the Congress has included an actress in the celebration. Even earlier than this, Bollywood actress Nagma had joined the Congress. He had contested from Hapur seat of Meerut in the 12 months 2014. Though she couldn’t win. In accordance to the knowledge obtained, Congress Nationwide Common Secretary Priyanka Vadra says that she goes to give 40 p.c tickets to girls solely.