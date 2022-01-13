Congress gave ticket to sadaf jafar from lucknow central for up assembly election

Congress has launched the primary checklist of 125 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. On this, about 40 % tickets have been given to ladies. Congress has nominated Sadaf Zafar, who was the face of the anti-citizenship regulation motion in late 2019 from Lucknow Central, for this time’s assembly elections. Sadaf had accused the policeman of kicking him within the abdomen.

Sadaf Zafar was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on 19 December 2019 from the positioning of the continued anti-CAA dharna in Lucknow. In a while 7 January 2020, Sadaf Zafar was launched from jail. After popping out of the jail, Sadaf advised the media individuals that after we have been protesting, the stone pelting began. Throughout this, I began Fb Dwell and began displaying no matter was taking place there. However later when the ruckus began rising, as a substitute of catching the rioters, the police caught me and my comrades.

In accordance to Sadaf, the male policemen thrashed him and his companions fiercely and introduced them to the police station. Not solely this, he was additionally overwhelmed up within the police station. The police had additionally kicked his abdomen and knees. In accordance to Sadaf, he was even referred to as Pakistani within the police station. Sadaf was granted bail on January 4 however was launched on January 7.

The Yogi authorities of Uttar Pradesh had recognized the folks concerned within the protest after the Anti-CAA Protest and hung their image on the intersection of Lucknow and different cities. These included the image of Sadaf Zafar. Later, the Allahabad Excessive Courtroom had ordered the elimination of the poster instantly, terming this transfer of the Uttar Pradesh authorities as unsuitable.

Sadaf Zafar has additionally been an actress. He has additionally acted in movies like Lucknow Central and The Unsuitable Boy. Sadaf is a singer mom. They’ve a 17-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son. Sadaf obtained divorced from her husband lengthy again. Uninterested in the harassment of her husband, she determined to reside individually. For a while after being separated from her husband, she additionally taught youngsters for a dwelling. Later he turned to movies.