Congress-Girls participated in large numbers in ‘Women’s Marathons’: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday organized a women’s marathon here as part of its ‘I can fight girl’ campaign. The party claimed that the marathon organized near the Ekana stadium saw a huge crowd of girls. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Uma Shankar Pandey said that on the occasion of the foundation day of the Congress party, Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajiv Shukla flagged off the marathon. He was accompanied by Ajay Kumar Lallu, President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee and BV Srinivas, National President of Indian Youth Congress.

He claimed that thousands of girls participated in the marathon running of five kilometres. Various monitoring and security measures were taken to make the marathon transparent and to run and run smoothly. The marathon was being monitored by drone cameras. The spokesperson alleged that an attempt was made to cancel the Lucknow Marathon citing Section 144 and Corona. This was the vicious circle of the Yogi government against the daughters. He said that after the cancellation of the program at 1090 crossroads, an attempt was made to create obstruction in the Ekana stadium as well. Pandey claimed that the program was not allowed inside the stadium.

The event was forced to be held outside the stadium. He alleged, ‘It was forbidden to make a big stage at the venue of the event, whereas in this stadium on December 25, the Yogi government had gathered in the name of distributing tablets. This shows the double standard of Yogi government. Despite the government’s misdeeds, the historical mobilization of daughters has proved to be a dwarf giving a full answer to the Yogi government. The spokesman said that after the amazing success of the marathon in Meerut, Jhansi, Moradabad, today the program in Lucknow was also successful at a historical level. He said that the National General Secretary of the party, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a pledge to empower women in Uttar Pradesh and is trying to bring out the fighting spirit of the girls through marathons.