Congress has set up a screening committee for Assembly elections

Highlights Congress has started preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Established a screening committee for selection of candidates

Party general secretary Jitendra Singh became the chairman of the screening committee

New Delhi / Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for the 2022 Assembly elections next year. All political parties have started strategizing. The Congress party has also become active. The Congress on Friday set up a screening committee headed by party general secretary Jitendra Singh.

General Secretary of the party organization K.C. According to Venugopal, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has set up a screening committee for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh has been made the chairman of the committee. Its members are MP Deependra Hooda and Maharashtra government minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Aditi Singh: Will Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh, who has distanced himself from the Congress, choose an independent path?

Will decide on the names of the candidates

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary of the party and in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Kumar Lallu, president of the Pradesh Congress Committee, Aradhana Mishra, leader of the Legislative Party and all the national secretaries in charge of the party in the state will be in office. Members of this committee. The Congress screening committee selects some names from the candidates for tickets in different assembly constituencies, which are sent to the Central Election Committee. Then the name of the candidate gets the final stamp.