Congress High Command comes under pressure: Congress makes big announcement, Congress asks Congress to hold meeting soon

All the attacks by G-23 leaders seem to have put pressure on the Congress high command. He has announced to hold a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) soon. G-23 leaders are demanding organizational elections in the party.

In the first week of August last year, 23 senior Congress leaders had written letters questioning the party’s working style, culture and high command. These leaders included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari, Bhupendra Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Shashi Tharoor. In the political corridor they are called G-23.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala made the big announcement on Thursday. He said G-23 leaders were demanding organizational elections in the party. In view of this demand, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be convened soon.

The G-23 attack has intensified

The Congress made the announcement after Kapil Sibal launched a scathing attack on the party high command on Wednesday. The agenda of the G-23 leaders was put before the media. He had said, ‘I am speaking in person. I am speaking on behalf of colleagues who wrote the letter in August last year. We look forward to your leadership taking steps related to the election of the President, the CWC and the Central Election Committee.

Sibal had said, ‘I am speaking to you with a heavy heart. I belong to a party that has a historical heritage and the country has gained independence. I can’t see my party in the position it is in today.

After Sibal’s statement, the Congressmen had launched a scathing attack on him. An agitation was held in front of his house. Tomatoes were thrown and a ‘Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal’ sign was displayed.

At the same time, the scene changed again on Thursday. All G-23 veterans sided with Sibal. He openly sided with Sibal. This included leaders like Shashi Tharoor, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari.

Fear of Congress split!

The Congress High Command is not just under pressure. There is a hidden fear in it. It’s a breaking party. It is clear from the anti-G-23 tone that the party is divided into two groups. Which is in support of the Gandhi family. Secondly, who is stuck in the party demanding reforms. Sibal was attacked on Wednesday by several leaders including Ashwini Kumar, Ajay Maken and TS Singhdev. He remembered the blessings of the Gandhi family.