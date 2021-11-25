Congress Leader Acharya Pramod JDU Ajay Alok on Hindu Terrorism manish tewari Book

The controversy over Manish Tewari’s book is not taking its name to stop. On TV debate too, there is a heated argument between the politicians on this issue. In the program Aar Paar of news channel News 18 India, Anchor Amish Devgan questioned Congress spokesperson Acharya Pramod about 26/11 attacks, referring to the attacks on Congress leaders, said that Congress has never spoken on the issue of terror. did not compromise. He said that the party which separated Pakistan, hanged Afzal Guru and Kasab, will that party come to a compromise on the issue of terrorists.

Ghering the BJP, he asked whether the BJP took strict action against China on the martyrdom of Indian soldiers in Galvan. He asked the JDU spokesperson involved in the program that today in the AAP government, why don’t you attack Pakistan, in Kashmir, Pakistan is killing our soldiers every day, then why don’t they attack. During this, he said that I reject the word like Hindu terrorism, he said that I believe that one who is a Hindu cannot be a terrorist.

In response to this, JDU spokesperson Ajay Alok, who was present in the debate, said that Acharya ji, if you reject the word Hindu terrorism, then also discard the Congress from your life, because this word was used by Congress leader Sushil Shinde in the Lok Sabha. Was. This word was used by P Chidambaram, so if you reject this word then first walk away from Congress.

For your information, let us tell you that after the case related to Salman Khurshid’s book, now there has been an uproar over the new book of senior Congress leader Manish Tewari because in it he has taken retaliation for the 2008 Mumbai terror attack by the then UPA government. has criticized. Tiwari has written in his book ’10 Flash Points: 20 Years’ that sometimes restraint is a sign of weakness and India should have taken strong action after the 26/11 attacks.

In this book, Lok Sabha MP Tiwari has thrown light on the security situation of the country in the last two decades. The book will be available to readers from December 2. He also targeted the Modi government in this book and alleged that the BJP government has done the biggest damage to India’s national security by eliminating the ‘Mountain Strike Corp’ of the BJP government.