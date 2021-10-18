Congress Leader Ajay Rai Claims Varanasi Farmer Crop Destroy For PM Modi Rally in Varanasi

Before the Prime Minister’s rally in Varanasi, the matter of raw crop being harvested seems to be gaining momentum, on the one hand the administration claims that the harvester is being run in the fields only after the compensation is fixed, while the Congress leader claims that the farmers will not get any money. Harvesting is being done with prior notice.

Congress leader Ajay Raat, while sharing a video of the harvesters running in the fields, wrote that somewhere the farmer is cutting the crop, he said that Narendra Modi is getting the crop standing on the holy land of Kashi cut only because he has to stand from the stage. Through this, the country and the state have to be given the gift of false rhetoric. Rai suggested that Narendra Modi would be better off doing another injustice by changing the venue of his election meeting.

The video he shared with this comment, where farmers are seen expressing their displeasure over the raw crop being harvested. The person, whose voice is being heard in the video, claims that neither the consent of the farmers has been taken nor compensation has been given to them for harvesting the crop. During this, some people are also seen standing there, who are asked whether the crop is being harvested forcibly, in response a person standing there says, it is forcibly.

This tweet of the Congress leader has been replied by the District Magistrate of Varanasi. He wrote that to start the big work of Ring Road at the same site, land is being taken for 10-12 days only after giving adequate compensation for the crop. He said that lakhs of people would directly benefit from the Ring Road.