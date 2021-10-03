Congress leader Ajit Sharma: RJD-Congress will come face to face, both parties will contest Bihar by-election

The Congress, which is part of the Opposition’s grand alliance for the Kusheshwarsthan and Tarapur Assembly by-elections in Bihar, has openly challenged its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and announced to field candidates for both the seats. Congress Legislative Party leader Ajit Sharma said that the party would now field candidates for both the seats in view of the fact that the RJD had not followed the alliance religion.He said that the Bihar Congress has almost agreed to this and now the Congress will contest the elections in full force. He also said that the name of Ashok Kumar as the party’s candidate from Kusheshwarsthan seat is almost certain. The churning is also going on for the candidate from Tarapur assembly constituency. Expressing the possibility, he said the candidates for both the seats would be announced by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Congress’s strong claim on Kusheshwar seat: Ajit Sharma

Sharma says that in the Bihar Assembly elections of 2020, Kusheshwar seat and Tarapur’s share of Congress came under RJD’s share. The RJD candidate from Tarapur lost by 7225 votes while the Congress candidate from Kusheshwarsthan lost by 7222 votes. In this situation, the claim of the Congress on Kusheshwarsthan was firm. Despite this, the RJD did not follow the alliance religion and declared candidates for both the seats. In such a situation, the Congress has also decided to field candidates for both the seats.

RJD will prove to be a dwarf in front of Congress strike rates: Ajit Sharma

Asked about the RJD’s weakening of the Congress and the strike rate of the Congress in the last elections, Sharma said the RJD would prove to be a dwarf in the face of the Congress’ strike rates. Challenging the RJD leaders, he said, “We should speak after seeing the history of the Congress.”

Both seats have fallen vacant following the death of JDU MLAs.

By-polls are being held for Tarapur and Kusheshwar seats in Bihar. JDU candidates won both the seats in the 2020 Assembly elections. Kusheshwarsthan MLA Shashi Bhushan Hazari and Tarapur MLA Mewalal Chaudhary have passed away. Voting in these two assembly constituencies will take place on October 30, while the results will be announced on November 2. Candidates can submit nomination papers till October 8.