Congress leader alka lamba reacted over poll strategist prashant kishor prediction for bjp

Congress leader Lamba said that after all, why is it said that BJP will come, because everyone has started feeling that all the constitutional institutions of the country are in their hands. They can do whatever they want on the basis of their power, strength, money, power.

Election strategist Prashant Kishor at an event in Goa said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will remain at the center of politics for many decades to come. At the same time, he said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi feels that people will throw BJP out of power but it is not going to happen. Countering these statements of Prashant Kishor, Congress leader Alka Lamba said that this is the same party which kept BJP away from power for 40 years.

Congress leader Alka Lamba issued a statement saying that it is the same Rahul Gandhi whose party kept the BJP out of power for 40 years. Today, when he is in power, what is the condition of the country, he is in front of everyone. When the name of Congress is taken, it is expected from the Congress itself that if someone can oust the BJP from power in future, then only he can do a strong organization of Congress and Congress.

My personal statement on Prashant Kishor’s personal statement – ​​Question mark is being raised not on Congress but on crores of people of the country,

I feel that only strong organization / efficient leadership of Congress can take BJP out of power and take the country forward with progress and progress once again.

Further Alka Lamba said that why this expectation is not done from other political parties. The question arises that out of 134 crores, 80 crores are dependent on free ration. Counting the issues like unemployment, inflation, he said that despite all this, if it seems that BJP will come for 40 years, then this question mark is being raised on the people of the country as well.

Actually a video of election strategist Prashant Kishor is being shared on social media. This video is from a program in Goa in which he is saying that to remove him from power, first you have to guess the power of Narendra Modi. If you don’t do this you will never be able to counter them to defeat. At the same time, he said that do not be under the illusion that people are angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will remove him from power. People may even throw Modi out of power, but BJP is not going anywhere right now. For this you will have to wait for the next several decades and Congress and other parties will have to fight.