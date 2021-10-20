Congress leader Arun Yadav used derogatory words for Smriti Irani and Hema Malini, BJP reminds Priyanka Gandhi A slogan

Arun Yadav called Smriti Irani as Dokri i.e. old woman and said that inflation has now become Hema Malini for BJP workers.

Former Madhya Pradesh Congress President and former Union Minister Arun Yadav has given a controversial statement in an election meeting. He has used derogatory words for Union Minister Smriti Irani and MP Hema Malini.

Actually, there is a by-election for Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, so Arun Yadav was in Pandhana of Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday and was giving a speech in the public meeting of Congress candidate Thakur Rajnarayan Singh.

During this, he called Smriti Irani as Dokri i.e. old woman and said that inflation has now become Hema Malini for the BJP.

He said that when our government was in the country, the people of BJP used to sing the song with thongs and tabla that the witch is eaten and now in the year 2021, cooking oil is Rs 180, petrol is Rs 116 and diesel is Rs 109. But in this government, inflation has become an officer and Hema has become Malini. Now they don’t see inflation.

BJP has objected and tweeted this statement of Arun Yadav. BJP said, ‘Priyanka Gandhi has been saying that I am a girl, will fight, you could not fight the rapist son of a Congress leader from Madhya Pradesh, would you fight Congress leader Arun Yadav, who made lewd remarks on women? Or the same duplicity? The country wants to know!’

pic.twitter.com/O2Qwua0GcW — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) October 20, 2021

Let us tell you that former Union Minister Arun Yadav, the main contender for the Congress ticket for the by-election to the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh on October 30, had refused to contest this election citing family reasons. Yadav had given information about this by tweeting. He has also been the former President of Madhya Pradesh Congress.

He had tweeted that on Sunday, meeting Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath ji, Congress General Secretary and party’s in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Mukul Wasnik personally in Delhi to give written information about not being a candidate from Khandwa parliamentary constituency due to his family reasons. has given. Yadav had said that now whatever candidate the party will field, I will fully cooperate in its support.