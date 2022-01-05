Congress leader asked Modi how his Josh, raging Smriti Irani said – Congress’s intentions are killer

The Union Minister asked, “Was the lie was told intentionally? Who and how brought those people who breached PM’s security to PM’s car?”

In Punjab, the BJP has opened a front against the Congress over the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Veteran BJP leaders are constantly surrounding the Congress government of Punjab on this issue. At the same time, Union Minister Smriti Irani has termed the Channi government of Punjab as a complete failure. Smriti Irani said that today the bloody intentions of Congress failed in Punjab. He said that the Congress leaders jumped with joy and were asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘How is the josh?’

Youth Congress President Srinivas Biwi had tweeted and said, “Modi ji, how is the josh?” The Union Minister targeted the Congress for this. Smriti Irani targeted the Punjab government fiercely over the matter of lapse in the security of PM Modi. “Today the bloody intentions of Congress failed in Punjab. Those who hate Modi in the Congress party were today trying to find the prime minister, how to breach his security.”

“The arrangements for the security of the Prime Minister and that there is no impasse on the way, were assured by the Punjab Police to the Prime Minister’s security squad,” he said. The Union Minister asked, “Was the lie was told intentionally? Who and how brought those people who breached PM’s security to PM’s car?”

At the same time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also surrounded the Congress government of Punjab after the cancellation of PM Modi’s rally. CM Yogi Adityanath said, “The mess with the security system during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab under the patronage of the Punjab government is an example of the chaos and disorder prevailing in Punjab.” He said that the Punjab government should apologize to the people of the country for this.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi also attacked CM Charanjit Singh Channi on this issue. He said, “BJP national president called the Punjab CM, he did not respond. It was very easy for them that while allowing the PM to reach, the Prime Minister’s vehicles were stopped. This is an attempt to sabotage the rally. It is Congress workers not farmers who did this work.”