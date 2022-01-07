congress leader bv srinivas shared video and attacked bjp over lapse in pm modi security in punjab

On Wednesday, the issue of lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi in Punjab’s Ferozepur district is getting hot. BJP leaders are calling it a conspiracy of Congress. So the Congress leaders have come to the rescue of the Channi government of Punjab. Meanwhile, the Congress leader has shared a video in which a person carrying a BJP flag is seen near Modi’s convoy. The Congress leader has shared the video and said that who are these people to be recognized by clothes?

Youth Congress President BV Srinivas shared this video from his Twitter account. In which some people are shouting slogans of Narendra Modi Zindabad and BJP Zindabad by going near Prime Minister Modi’s convoy, although the car in which Prime Minister Modi was riding went ahead as soon as the people came near. Sharing this video, the Congress leader wrote that “Alleged attempt to murder, by whom”? Just identify with the clothes Modi ji, who are these people?

pic.twitter.com/943FMcjYwf — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) January 7, 2022

On Thursday, the United Kisan Morcha had also issued a press release and termed the security lapse as fabricated. At the same time, the Morcha had also said that only those who raised the BJP flag went near the convoy. The Morcha wrote in the press release that the video of the occasion makes it clear that the protesting farmers did not even make any effort to go towards the Prime Minister’s convoy. Only a group saying “Narendra Modi Zindabad” raised the BJP flag had reached near that convoy. Therefore, the threat to the life of the Prime Minister seems completely concocted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Punjab on Wednesday, was going towards Hussainiwala border at around 11 am. Meanwhile, due to the demonstration of farmers, PM Modi’s convoy got stuck on the road for about 15-20 minutes, after which PM Modi returned to Delhi without participating in any program. On reaching the airport, PM Modi expressed his displeasure and told the airport officials to thank his CM that I came alive.

Although Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said in clear words that if there is any lapse in the security of PM Modi, we will investigate it, but all I can say is that he was not in any danger. The Punjab government has constituted a two-member high-level committee to inquire into the security lapse during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ferozepur. Meanwhile, a three-member central committee has also reached Firozpur in Punjab to investigate the security lapse.