congress leader bv srinivas taunted on prashant kishor by sharing old video where he was praising rahul gandhi

Prashant Kishor tweeted and wrote that the idea and place that the Congress represents is very important for a strong opposition. But the Congress leadership has no divine right even when the party has lost 90 per cent of the elections in the last 10 years.

On Wednesday, Mamata Banerjee questioned the very existence of the Congress-led UPA in Mumbai. After this, Mamata Banerjee’s strategic advisor Prashant Kishor also strongly attacked the Congress and questioned their ability to lead. After Prashant Kishor attacked the Congress, many leaders of the 100-year-old party retaliated on him. Youth Congress President BV Srinivas took a jibe at Prashant Kishor by sharing an old video in which he was praising Rahul Gandhi.

In a video shared by Youth Congress President BV Srinivas, Prashant Kishor is seen saying that people are saying that Rahul Gandhi has failed. If this is being said on the basis of election results then it is not correct. At the same time, he is saying in the video that on the basis of the election results of the last one year, how can you call Rahul Gandhi a failure as Congress President. It doesn’t matter whether you are his opponent or his side.

Significantly, after meeting NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai in the past, Mamta Banerjee raised questions on the existence of the UPA during a conversation with journalists. Mamta Banerjee said what is UPA? There is no UPA. At the same time, without naming the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, he said that there are some such parties and people who do not do anything. He spends half the time abroad.

After Mamata Banerjee’s attack on Congress, her strategist Prashant Kishor also attacked. Prashant Kishor tweeted that the idea and place that the Congress represents is very important for a strong opposition. But the Congress leadership has no divine right even when the party has lost 90 per cent of the elections in the last 10 years. Let the leadership of the opposition be decided democratically.

After Prashant Kishor’s attack, Congress leader Pawan Khera also retaliated by tweeting. Pawan Khera tweeted and wrote that the person being discussed here is performing his divine duty to fight and save Indian democracy from RSS. A professional with no ideological commitment is free to advise any parties or individuals on contesting elections, but he cannot set the agenda of our politics.