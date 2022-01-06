Congress leader calls gandhi family and rahul gandhi nationalist, shehzad poonawalla reacts

Politics in Punjab has heated up after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur was canceled due to security lapse. Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh targeted the Congress government in the state on reports of breach in PM Modi’s security and demanded imposition of President’s rule in Punjab. Captain Amarinder said that the Channi government had completely failed to ensure law and order in the state. In the TV debate on this issue, when the anchor questioned the Congress leader, he got furious.

Congress leader GS Balli, during News18’s debate show ‘Desh Nahi Jhunjhun Denge’, on the demand for imposition of President’s rule in Punjab, said, “The gentlemen of BJP who are repeatedly talking about President’s rule, talking about nationalists, I want to tell them one thing.” The Congress leader further said that the biggest nationalists are Rahul Gandhi and the people of the Gandhi family. CM Charanjit Singh Channi is a nationalist.”

Responding to the Congress leader on this, BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla said, “Whoever has signed the deal with China cannot be a nationalist in my book. One who spreads China’s propaganda everyday and hurts the morale of the army, cannot be a nationalist in my book.”

Shahzad Poonawalla attacked Rahul Gandhi without naming him. He said, “Whoever plots against the Prime Minister of the country, sitting on foreign soil, cannot be a nationalist.”

Earlier, Captain Amarinder Singh lashed out at the Channi government on the matter of lapse in PM’s security. “This government has lost all moral and constitutional right to continue in power, which has failed to fulfill its constitutional responsibility of providing security to its prime minister,” he said. The former Punjab CM also sought resignation of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. At the same time, he also demanded the imposition of President’s rule by dismissing the state government.