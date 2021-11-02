Congress Leader Gaurav Vallabh slams Narendra Modi government over Petrol Price hike, Sudhanshu Trivedi replied in Anjana Om Kashyap Show

Oil companies have increased the price of petrol for the seventh consecutive day. The price of petrol has increased by 35 paise on the day of Dhanteras. In the capital Delhi, petrol is being sold for more than Rs 110 per liter. Describing the price of petrol as ‘Dhan Loot Scheme’, the Congress spokesperson has targeted the Narendra Modi government. In today’s debate show ‘Halla Bol’, Gaurav Vallabh said that BJP would have taken a break even on the day of Dhanteras.

Taking a jibe at BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, he said, “The unemployment rate in the country, as per the CMI figure which came out on 1st November 2021, is 7.7 per cent which used to be 2 per cent in the year 2011-12. The unemployment rate in the top ten states of the country is more than ten percent. Sudhanshu ji, if the GST is collecting very well, then this is your ambitious ‘Dhan Lutan Yojana’, in which the price of petrol and diesel is 35 paise per day, which is your lucky number.’

He further said, ‘When you wake up in the morning, you see the newspaper, then the price of petrol has increased, the price of diesel has increased. When you are getting so much money in GST, your targets are being fulfilled, then you implemented this money looting scheme on the day of Dhanteras also. Oh Lord, if you would have taken a Diwali break, you would have celebrated Diwali for three days. Even today, the price of petrol increased by 35 paise under the Dhan Lootan scheme.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said, Gujarat and Maharashtra are the largest contributors to GST. Maharashtra is ruled by Congress, are you saying that there has been no progress in Maharashtra?

Gaurav Vallabh questioned that when will BJP stop this ‘Dhan Lootan Yojana’? Responding to his questions, Sudhanshu Trivedi said, ‘Which state government, be it ours or theirs, no one wants to bring petrol under GST… which you are calling lutan scheme, I am saying that most of the income of all state governments. The major source is taxes from petrol and diesel.

He further said, ‘If the price of petrol is Rs 100, then about Rs 32-33 is its price. Rs 32-33 is the revenue of the Center and Rs 38-40 is for the state governments. According to the recommendation of the Finance Commission, 60 percent of it goes back to the states in other heads. Out of the 33 that we have, about Rs 17-18 goes back. Overall, understand that out of 100 rupees, 50-55 rupees goes to the states.