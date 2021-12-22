congress leader harish rawat tweeted and said organization is playing negative role Speak
Harish Rawat tweeted that the sea of elections has to be floated, the organization’s structure for cooperation instead of extending the hand of cooperation in most places, is either turning its back or playing a negative role.
Uttarakhand assembly elections are due next year. Before the assembly elections, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has also opened a front against the Congress high command. Harish Rawat tweeted one after the other on Monday and said that the organization here is playing a negative role.
Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat tweeted that it is not strange that the sea of elections has to be floated, the organization’s structure for cooperation is either turning its back instead of extending the hand of cooperation at most places. or playing a negative role. Along with this, he also wrote that the sea in which to swim. The power has left many crocodiles there.
Harish Rawat further wrote that on whose orders to swim, their representatives are tying my hands and feet. Many times a thought is coming in my mind that Harish Rawat has had enough, swam a lot, now it is time for rest! In another tweet, he wrote that then secretly a voice is rising from one corner of the mind “Na dainyam na bhagnam” I am in a state of great humiliation, may the new year show the way. I am sure Lord Kedarnath will guide me in this situation.
#congress #leader #harish #rawat #tweeted #organization #playing #negative #role #Speak
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.