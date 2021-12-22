congress leader harish rawat tweeted and said organization is playing negative role Speak

Harish Rawat tweeted that the sea of ​​elections has to be floated, the organization’s structure for cooperation instead of extending the hand of cooperation in most places, is either turning its back or playing a negative role.

Uttarakhand assembly elections are due next year. Before the assembly elections, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has also opened a front against the Congress high command. Harish Rawat tweeted one after the other on Monday and said that the organization here is playing a negative role.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat tweeted that it is not strange that the sea of ​​elections has to be floated, the organization’s structure for cooperation is either turning its back instead of extending the hand of cooperation at most places. or playing a negative role. Along with this, he also wrote that the sea in which to swim. The power has left many crocodiles there.

Then secretly a voice is rising from one corner of my mind “Na dainyam na bhapagam” I am in a state of great humiliation, the new year may show the way. i believe that #Lord_Kedarnath Sir will guide me in this situation.#Uttarakhand @INCUttarakhand — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 22, 2021

Harish Rawat further wrote that on whose orders to swim, their representatives are tying my hands and feet. Many times a thought is coming in my mind that Harish Rawat has had enough, swam a lot, now it is time for rest! In another tweet, he wrote that then secretly a voice is rising from one corner of the mind “Na dainyam na bhagnam” I am in a state of great humiliation, may the new year show the way. I am sure Lord Kedarnath will guide me in this situation.