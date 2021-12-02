Congress leader Kanhaiya kumar on news 18 tv channel said debate on Hindu and Hindutva is meaningless

In the TV debate, when the anchor asked Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar a question and said that the leader of your party believes that Hindu and Hindutva are different. What is the difference between Hindu and Hindutva? In response, Kanhaiya Kumar said that this debate is meaningless.

The issue of Hindu and Hindutva is once again in the headlines ahead of the assembly elections of five states to be held early next year. During the discussion on this issue, when Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was asked a question about Hindutva, he said that this debate is meaningless. On this, the anchor interrupted him and said that politics is being done about Hindutva by means and your party also does not raise issues among the people.

In fact, during the program organized on News 18 India, Anchor Kishore Ajwani, asking a question to Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, said that the leader of your party believes that Hindu and Hindutva are different. What is the difference between Hindu and Hindutva? In response, Kanhaiya Kumar said that this debate is meaningless. On this the anchor interrupted him and said that why is this meaningless. This debate started from there when some leaders of your party wrote books.

After the anchor was interrupted, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that he has written books, so there is a debate and discussion on it. When I have come here to talk, I am sitting as a common citizen of the country. I want that the problems of the common people of the country should be discussed. After this, when the anchor asked whether this debate did not make any sense to the common people, he said that the Ram of the RSS has a political purpose but the Ram of the common people is a matter of their faith. Those who don’t want politics over it.

On this reply of Kanhaiya Kumar, Anchor Kishore Ajwani said that this politics is being done with full meaning. Politics is happening from all sides. After this, Kanhaiya Kumar raised questions about railways, unemployment and inflation. On this the anchor said that but elections are not being fought about them. Your party also does not talk about unemployment or other issues. If you also go among people, then you carry your identity.

It is worth noting that recently, after comparing Hindutva with terrorist organizations in a book written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, the debate about Hindutva once again broke out in the country. In the sixth chapter of the book Sunrise over Ayodhya, The Saffron Sky, written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, it was written that the Sanatan Dharma and ancient Hinduism of the saints are being sidelined in a new way of Hindutva which is the Islamic Jihadi organization Boko Haram. And like ISIS. Controversy arose over this line written in the book.