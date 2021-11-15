Congress leader Mani Shankar read ballads in glory of Babur said – understands Akbar own told Jahangir half Rajput in delhi Congress’s Mani Shankar read ballads in the glory of Babur, said

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said, “We consider Akbar as our own, we do not consider him to be non-existent and he was married to Rajputs. The result is that Jahangir was half Rajput… and his son Shah Jahan, 3 out of 4 were Hindu.”

New statements are being made in political parties regarding the Mughal emperors and their recognition in the country. Due to this, once again the politics of Hindu-Muslim in the country intensified. Before the UP assembly elections, the latest statement has come from Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. In the capital Delhi on the occasion of Nehru Jayanti, he said that we consider Akbar as our own and Jahangir was half Rajput.

While entering the Mughals in political statements, he read ballads in their glory. Iyer said that “the people in power are only concerned about 80 per cent of the people of the country, not 20 per cent of the people. He also accused the BJP of spreading hatred and dividing people in the country.”

Giving new information about history, he said that the Mughals made the country their own. The British told them that we have come to rule. The Congress leader said that the people of the Bharatiya Janata Party often give me the name Babar ki Aulad. I want to tell these people that Babur came to India in 1526 and died in 1530. That is, he lived in India for only four years.

Iyer said that before he died, Babur “told Humayun that if you want to run this country… Said, his son Akbar ruled this country for fifty years. In view of this, the road where I lived when I was a minister, the name of that road is Akbar Road and our Congress office is also on Akbar Road.

Iyer said, “We have no objection. We don’t say no no… We are Congressmen, how can we live on Akbar Road, you make it Maharana Pratap Road. We consider Akbar as our own, we do not consider him to be a stranger and he was married to Rajputs. The result is that Jahangir was half Rajput… and his son Shah Jahan had 3 out of 4 Hindu.”

Mani Shankar Aiyar, citing the old census, said that in 1872, 72 per cent of the country were Hindus and 24 per cent were Muslims. More or less this number is still the same, so the allegation of increasing population on Muslims is completely wrong.

This statement of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar is expected to intensify the rhetoric about Hindu-Muslim in politics. Meanwhile, elections for five states including UP, Punjab are also going to be held in the next few months. With this, such statements will also increase vote politics.