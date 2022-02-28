congress leader rahul gandhi said I do have right to call myself Tamil in MK Stalin event

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recalled his speech given in Parliament in which he had mentioned Tamil Nadu several times. He said that when I introduced myself as Tamil, I thought that after all how can I say that I am a Tamil. Who gave me the right to call myself Tamil?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched the first part of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s autobiography ‘Ungliel Oruvan’. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Bihar’s Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah were also present at the event in Chennai.

Several senior DMK leaders, state cabinet ministers, IAS and IPS officers and several Tamil actors were present at the event, organized on the eve of Stalin’s 69th birthday. The first part of the autobiography tells about Stalin’s early 23 years. It covers the period from his birth in 1953 to 1976 when he was arrested under MISA during the Emergency.

Speaking at the event, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi recalled his speech in Parliament in which he had mentioned Tamil Nadu several times. After his speech, when a journalist asked him why he took the name of Tamil Nadu so many times, he said that he did it because he was a Tamil. After this Rahul said that later in the car I thought why I said this. I asked myself that I was not even born in Tamil Nadu and I do not speak Tamil either. Tamil is 3000 years old civilization and I don’t even understand that civilization. Then how can I say that I am a Tamil. Who gave me the right to call myself Tamil? Then I realized why I said that. This is because my blood is mixed with your soil.

Rahul Gandhi further said that it is a very sad experience for me to lose my father. A very difficult experience, but it is also an experience that I learn from. So I realized that I have a right to call myself a Tamil. Rahul Gandhi also said that he comes to Tamil Nadu with humility and bows before its tradition, language and history.

During this, while targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that if someone does not respect letters, then he cannot respect poetry either. Tamil Nadu is not just two words but it is a 3,000 year old civilization. When they don’t understand this, they insult the state and our country. How can you snatch the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu and then how can you say that you respect the people of Tamil Nadu? What kind of honor is it when people of Tamil Nadu repeatedly want to talk to you about NEET and you don’t answer them? If you come here and respect the culture and the language, they will not give you anything in return but love.