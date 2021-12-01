congress leader rahul gandhi said no apology over suspension of 12 Opposition MP from rajyasabha

On the first day of the winter session that began on Monday, 12 members of opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the current session for indecent conduct during the last monsoon session.

Controversy has raged over the suspension of 12 MPs for the winter session of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi asked the question about the suspension of the MPs, for what they should be apologised.

Former Congress President and MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted that sorry for what? To raise public opinion in Parliament? no at all! Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked 12 opposition members of the suspended Rajya Sabha to apologize inside the Upper House for the misbehavior.

What’s the apology?

To raise public opinion in Parliament? no at all! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 30, 2021

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted the video saying that people in the opposition repeatedly refer to a statement by Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley that disruption is also a part of democracy. But it is unbearable to climb to the table and kill those engaged in security. It cannot be forgiven.

He also said that in order to maintain the dignity of the House, the government was compelled to put this proposal of suspension before the House. But if these 12 MPs still apologize to the Speaker and the House for their misbehavior, then the government is also ready to consider their proposal positively with an open heart.

The suspended members are Elamaram Karim of Communist Party of India Marx, Phool Devi Netam of Congress, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Rajamani Patel, Syed Nasir Hussain, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Dola Sen and Shanta Chhetri of Trinamool Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anil of Shiv Sena. Desai and Vinay Viswam of the Communist Party of India.