congress leader salman khurshid said i did not say that ISIS and Hindutva are same over controversy on his new book

Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said that I have come to Kalki Dham. If I had a problem with any religion, I would not be here. I believe that Hinduism propagates peace in the world.

Salman Khurshid, embroiled in controversy after comparing Hindutva to a terrorist organization in his book, gave his clarification on Saturday at a program organized at Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Salman Khurshid said that I did not say that Hindutva and ISIS are one but said that both are same.

In the program organized in Sambhal, Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said that I did not say in my book that terrorist organization ISIS and Hindutva are same, but I said that both are same. I also said that ISIS and Boko Haram misuse the religion of Islam but none of the followers of Islam raised any objection. No one said that I am hurting their religious sentiments.

Salman Khurshid also said that it seems that some people are trying to defame Hinduism. They are enemies of Hinduism and they fear that their truth has been exposed. They will ban any book that will reveal their truth. Apart from this, he also said that I have come to Kalki Dham. If I had a problem with any religion, I would not be here. I believe that Hinduism propagates peace in the world.

I didn’t say that they are the same (ISIS & Hindutva). I’ve said they are similar. I’ve also said that ISIS and Boko Haram misuse the religion of Islam but no Islamic followers opposed it. Nobody said that I am maligning the image of their religion: Salman Khurshid in Sambhal (13.11) pic.twitter.com/gjpndF894S — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 13, 2021

During this, Congress leader Salman Khurshid also said that I am sorry that I have written this book in English. At the same time, without naming the BJP, he said that they seem a little weak in English. But I say that if you do not understand English, then get it translated. I did not comment on any religion.

Let us tell you that the book Sunrise over Ayodhya written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid was released recently. In the sixth chapter of this book, The Saffron Sky, it has been written that Sanatan Dharma and ancient Hinduism of sages are being sidelined in a new way of Hindutva which is like Islamic Jihadi organization Boko Haram and ISIS. The BJP attacked the Congress fiercely for the line written in the book and said that the Congress party does the politics of hate.