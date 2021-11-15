Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s house in Nainital set on fire after controversy erupted over book on Ayodhya issue

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s house in Nainital was vandalized and set ablaze by some people on Monday. The incident happened after the controversy over the release of his new book on Ayodhya. Congress leader Khurshid shared pictures of the incident on Facebook. There are tall flames, burnt doors and broken glass. Two youths are trying to douse the fire by throwing water in it.