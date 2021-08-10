Congress leader Srinivas BV took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi over Jantar Mantar incident- PM will never forgive the haters from heart

The issue of anti-Muslim provocative slogans is heated near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. In this case, the Delhi Police has advocated and former BJP spokesperson. Five people including Ashwini Upadhyay arrested Have done. Questions are being raised whether such a performance Why and how was the permission given? Congress leader Srinivas BV has also commented on the matter. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has said that the PM will never be able to forgive the people who spread hatred.

Srinivas BV wrote in a tweet from his official Twitter handle, ‘Whatever BJP leaders and hate merchants did at Jantar Mantar in the past, the Prime Minister will never be able to forgive them from the heart.’

The Congress leader’s taunt was in reference to Prime Minister Modi’s statement about BJP MP Pragya Thakur. In fact, during the election campaign in May 2020, Pragya Thakur had described Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a patriot. He had said that Nathuram Godse was, is and will remain a patriot. The BJP MP later apologised.

— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) August 10, 2021

In an interview on this statement, Narendra Modi had said, ‘Pragya has apologised, but I will not be able to forgive her with my heart.’ however, recent developments Twitter users are also giving their opinion on the tweet of the Congress leader. A user named Mohammad Wasim Sagar wrote, ‘It is a matter of great regret that under the nose of Delhi, the call to openly cut and kill a particular community is being made by the majority community! The judiciary and the executive remain bystanders.

A user named Monu Kumar wrote, ‘I will forgive my heart that no one will see this. If you want to do this, then such people should be booked for crimes like anti-national, spreading terrorism. A user named Conscious Voter replied to the Congress leader, ‘Why don’t you people protest against this hatred? You are also worried about the Hindu vote. What did you guys do on this incident? Just tweeting won’t work.

A user named Mohammad Rashid writes, ‘The people who have raised slogans of genocide of Muslims in Delhi, the Prime Minister will never be able to forgive them wholeheartedly, will accept everyone by making them MP MLAs.’ A user named Ved Prakash Sahni wrote, ‘It is absolutely right that you, Modi ji did not even forgive the MP of Bhopal. In the same way, I will not forgive them either. Wow Modi ji! What an apology to you.’

A user named Imran Ali writes, ‘If you do not forgive from your heart, you will take it to Parliament and if you forgive, then you will make a minister directly.’





