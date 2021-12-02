Congress leader Srinivas taunted on Prashant Kishor over meeting between Mamta Banerjee and Gautam Adani

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met industrialist Gautam Adani on Thursday. After the pictures of the meeting surfaced, Youth Congress President BV Srinivas targeted Mamata Banerjee’s strategic advisor Prashant Kishor.

Youth Congress President BV Srinivas shared photos of the meeting between Mamta Banerjee and Gautam Adani on social media and wrote that brother PK, at least Seth ji would have found another. In fact, since the Bengal elections, Mamta Banerjee has been visiting different states and meeting prominent people there and Prashant Kishor is being considered as the strategist of these meetings.

According to media reports, Mamata Banerjee and Gautam Adani met at the State Secretariat in West Bengal. During this, the meeting between the two lasted for about one and a half hours. After the meeting, Gautam Adani also confirmed this and shared the picture on his Twitter account and wrote that the possibilities of investment in West Bengal were discussed with Mamata Banerjee. He also said that he will also attend the Bengal Global Business Summit to be held in April next year.

The meeting took place after Mamata Banerjee’s visit to Mumbai. On Wednesday, Mamta Banerjee met civil society people in Mumbai. During this he met many people including Javed Akhtar, Mahesh Bhatt, Sudheendra Kulkarni, Shatrughan Sinha, Swara Bhaskar. Apart from this, he also met NCP leader Sharad Pawar on his Mumbai tour and questioned the existence of the UPA, calling for opposition unity.

However, after this statement, the Congress became an attacker on Mamta. Mamata’s strategic advisor Prashant Kishor, while defending her, targeted the Congress by tweeting. Prashant Kishor said that the idea and place that the Congress represents is very important for a strong opposition. But the Congress leadership does not have a divine right that too when the party has lost 90 per cent of the elections in the last 10 years. Let the leadership of the opposition be decided democratically.