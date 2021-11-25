congress leader supriya shrinate became angry over anchor in aajtak tv debate for audio down

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet’s anger broke out on the anchor over the audio being down in the debate show. Supriya Shrinet tweeted and wrote that the anchor told me to go off air by giving me the knowledge of dignity.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the International Jewar Airport being built in Noida. During the TV debate on the same issue, when the Congress spokesperson asked the BJP spokesperson to keep quiet, the anchor gave instructions to the Congress spokesperson to get the audio down. The Congress leader got angry when the audio was down and he tweeted and wrote that if you had raised questions on the basis of facts, then I would not have asked the question.

In fact, in the debate show organized on Aaj Tak news channel, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet was answering the question asked by anchor Gaurav Sawant regarding the Jewar airport. While replying to Supriya Shrinet, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli interrupted her and started speaking. On which Supriya Shrinet advised him to keep quiet.

On raising my questions on the false claims of Jewar airport and harassment of farmers @gauravcsawant ‘Take her off air’ Hey brother, on the basis of facts, if you had asked 4th Largest – Passenger, Flying, Total Area – on what scale, I would not have had to ask! — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) November 25, 2021

On being advised by Supriya Shrinet to keep quiet, anchor Gaurav Sawant got furious and started saying that you will not ask any of my guests to keep quiet. I will say this. On this, Supriya Shrinet told the anchor itself wrong. However, when the anchor repeatedly says that you will not ask any of my guests to keep quiet. But still the Congress spokesperson stuck to her point and started saying that if I am a guest, I can ask my fellow panelists to keep quiet.

After this Supriya Shrinet started speaking again and raised questions on the claims being made about Jewar Airport. However, he also told the anchor that first you ask questions, we have to ask questions. To this the anchor also replied saying that we ask questions and ask you first. If you are still fond of anchoring, then become an anchor again. After this, the dispute between the two increased a lot in the debate show itself. Later the anchor asked Supriya Shrinet to go off air and also got her audio down.

